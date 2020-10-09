AITP is the professional association of career minded individuals who seek to expand their potential in the field of Information Technology-- employers, employees, managers, programmers, and many others. We seek to provide avenues for all our members to be teachers as well as students and to make contacts with other members in the IS field, all in an effort to become more marketable in rapidly changing, technological careers.





Join us during Rawls Day to learn more about our organization and get answers to any questions you might have about AITP. We are open to ALL MAJORS