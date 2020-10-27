Practicing Allyship to LGBTQIA people has many positive impacts on the well-being and inclusion of all members of our community. This session will focus specifically on the practice of Allyship with transgender and gender non-conforming individuals through supporting them in being their authentic selves. Participants will learn about the distinctions between gender expression, gender identity, and biological sex, as well as about gender-inclusive pronouns and cisgender privilege. Participants will also brainstorm ways of practicing Allyship in their everyday lives.

We will also make space to process and discuss how the political environment can inform our practices of allyship.