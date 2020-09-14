When & Where: September 22, 2020 (9am-2pm) Engineering Key September 30, 2020 (12pm-5pm) Urbanovsky Park @ 15th & Flint

*Look for the United Pharmacy Tents*

What to Bring: A photocopy of your insurance card(s) for the pharmacist to keep

A copy of your completed consent form. Copy & paste this link to print a copy:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zIGpifwU0tjIvHye-P83tBPjnP1rliEc/view

What to Wear: Clothing with easy access to your upper arm

Cost: Most insurances cover flu shots with no copay





Please wear a facial covering and observe social distancing!





Schedule your appointment by copy & pasting this link:



