When & Where: September 22, 2020 (9am-2pm) Engineering Key
September 30, 2020 (12pm-5pm) Urbanovsky Park @ 15th & Flint
*Look for the United Pharmacy Tents*
What to Bring: A photocopy of your insurance card(s) for the pharmacist to keep
A copy of your completed consent form. Copy & paste this link to print a copy:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zIGpifwU0tjIvHye-P83tBPjnP1rliEc/view
What to Wear: Clothing with easy access to your upper arm
Cost: Most insurances cover flu shots with no copay
Please wear a facial covering and observe social distancing!
Schedule your appointment by copy & pasting this link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjrtEBM62QodP2aNAy9iCghRvfwNNNqjM90ivbXKyETMfSMw/viewform