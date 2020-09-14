TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech University Flu Shot Clinic

When & Where:      September 22, 2020 (9am-2pm) Engineering Key

                                  September 30, 2020 (12pm-5pm) Urbanovsky Park @ 15th & Flint

                             *Look for the United Pharmacy Tents*

What to Bring:       A photocopy of your insurance card(s) for the pharmacist to keep 

             A copy of your completed consent form. Copy & paste this link to print a copy: 

  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zIGpifwU0tjIvHye-P83tBPjnP1rliEc/view

What to Wear:        Clothing with easy access to your upper arm

Cost:                         Most insurances cover flu shots with no copay


Please wear a facial covering and observe social distancing!

Schedule your appointment by copy & pasting this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjrtEBM62QodP2aNAy9iCghRvfwNNNqjM90ivbXKyETMfSMw/viewform
Posted:
9/14/2020

Originator:
Jessica Perea

Email:
Jessica.Perea@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


