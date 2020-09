Eating Disorder Support Group:

The Student Counseling Center is offering a virtual support group for students struggling with eating disorder or body image issues. The group will be held on Wednesdays from 1-2:30 pm and students must be in the state of Texas to participate. Please contact Dr. Sam Farley ( Samuel.farley@ttu.edu ) & Holly Nicely ( hnicely@ttu.edu ) for more information or to schedule a group screening appointment