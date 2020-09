A new version of DegreeWorks will soon be installed! DegreeWorks will be unavailable beginning Friday, September 25 at 5:00pm. DegreeWorks availability will be restored by Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00am. The new version of DegreeWorks will have a new appearance, but the basic functionality will remain the same. We apologize for the inconvenience of the system downtime, but are excited to provide a freshly updated DegreeWorks experience! Posted:

9/16/2020



Originator:

Jonathan Duncan



Email:

jonathan.duncan@ttu.edu



Department:

Registrar





Categories

IT Announcements