Scholarship Catalyst Program is now accepting applications

The Scholarship Catalyst Program promotes research, scholarship and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorships, exhibits, and artistic performances) in the areas of the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (including law). The primary goal of the program is to promote the research and creative endeavors of Texas Tech faculty

Deadline to apply: 10/26/2020.

Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/1823222

Questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu


 
9/18/2020

Moriah Gonzales

moriah.a.gonzales@ttu.edu

VP Research


