The Office of Research & Innovation is excited to virtually host the first fall Faculty Research Club meeting. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 12 to 12:50 p.m. via Zoom. After brief presentations from members of the West Texas 3D COVID-19 Relief Consortium, there will be an opportunity to participate in breakout networking sessions to provide attendees time to discuss research, possible collaborations, and share ideas.

Click here to RSVP.

Questions may be sent to Moriah Gonzales.