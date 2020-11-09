If your child is between the ages of 5 to 8, has been diagnosed with autism and is experiencing worry, fear, and anxiety symptoms, he/she may qualify for this treatment study. This study has the potential to reduce child anxiety and caregiver stress. In addition, this study will help us learn more about treating anxiety for children with autism and anxiety. Caregivers will receive a gift card and children will receive a small toy. Sessions can be scheduled at a time convenient for the families and treatment sessions will be delivered via Telehealth. If interest, please contact Lauren Pascarella via phone or email: 806-834-5403 or lauren.pascarella@ttu.edu. You can also contact Dr. Joy Wang at 806-834-4624 or joy.wang@ttu.edu

