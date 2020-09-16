The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is pleased to sponsor the virtual roundtable discussion, “Communication Amid a Pandemic: Global Responses to the COVID-19 Threats.” This Zoom session on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1:00-2:15 p.m. will feature the knowledge and regional expertise of five Harris Institute affiliates from across the globe. For further details or to reserve a place at the virtual conference, please contact the Harris Institute's assistant director Gabriel Partida (gabriel.partida@ttu.edu).

