TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Global Responses to COVID-19 Virtual Roundtable Wed. 9/16, 1:00-2:15
The Thomas Jay Harris Institute for Hispanic & International Communication is pleased to sponsor the virtual roundtable discussion, “Communication Amid a Pandemic: Global Responses to the COVID-19 Threats.” This Zoom session on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1:00-2:15 p.m. will feature the knowledge and regional expertise of five Harris Institute affiliates from across the globe. For further details or to reserve a place at the virtual conference, please contact the Harris Institute's assistant director Gabriel Partida (gabriel.partida@ttu.edu). 
Posted:
9/15/2020

Originator:
Kenton Wilkinson

Email:
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
CoMC Dept of JEM

Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 2:15 PM
Event Date: 9/16/2020

Location:
via Zoom

Categories