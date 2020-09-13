Hey there Red Raiders! Were you interested in joining Alpha Phi Omega but missed our info nights? There’s still time to join!

Alpha Phi Omega is a co-ed national service fraternity that focuses on leadership, friendship, and service. We love to give back by helping our community and giving our time to great local and school organizations like Saving Grace Pit Bull Rescue, Lubbock Impact, South Plains Food Bank, TTU’s Hispanic Student Society, and more! We love to spend time making friends too, with pumpkin carving, paint wars, game and movie nights, and everything in between! Wanna be a leader? Learn how to plan your own service event and work with committees to make this semester your favorite!

Interested? Check out our Instagram and website to see more about what we do, and send an email to HPT.apo.bs@gmail.com to get all the updates!

Come meet new friends at our info night and learn more about who we are!

Zoom Meeting Info!

Thursday, September 17 at 7 pm

Meeting ID: 671 127 6140

Password: APO2020

We can’t wait to meet you! Wreck Em Tech!

https://www.techapo.com/

Instagram: @ttuapo

