The TTU IT Division will upgrade the TTU Enterprise Video Services (Mediasite) on Friday, September 18th, from 3:00 am to 7:00 am. During the maintenance window, Mediasite services will be unavailable for recording uploads and streaming services. While the Mediasite user experience will not change, the upgraded service will add the following features: External video support - Improved external video support by allowing a start time to be specified when adding the video to Mediasite

- Improved external video support by allowing a start time to be specified when adding the video to Mediasite Simplified user experience - Upgraded version provides a simplified experience when choosing whether to record or upload a presentation.

Upgraded version provides a simplified experience when choosing whether to record or upload a presentation. Third party platform video links - Users can create presentations using video links from third party platforms like YouTube, as well as Zoom. Should you experience any issues with Mediasite services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Posted:

9/14/2020



Originator:

Eloy Guerra



Email:

jesuseloy.guerra@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support





Categories

IT Announcements

