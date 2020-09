Interested in law school, but not sure where to start? Join Assistant Dean of Admissions at Texas Tech Law, Danielle Saavedra, for information on the law school admissions process generally and a discussion about all Texas Tech Law has to offer. We're excited to take your questions and help you get your law school journey started! Register here!





If you have any questions, please call the University Career Center at (806) 742-2210 or email Ashley Penner at ashley.penner@ttu.edu.