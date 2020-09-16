TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
S Designation Applications- DUE Thursday, October 1
Do you do service learning or experiential learning in your classroom? Consider officially designating your service learning course with the "S" Designation. Applications for classes offered Spring and Summer 2021 semesters are due Thursday, October 1st. For more information, email servicelearning@ttu.edu or visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/S_Designation.php.
Posted:
9/16/2020

Originator:
Britton Gregg

Email:
Britton.Gregg@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr


Categories