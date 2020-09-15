TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Humanities Center presents the documentary INTELLIGENT TREES
The Humanities Center at Texas Tech is happy to provide streaming access to the documentary, Intelligent Trees, as part of our year-long theme, Forests.  Read about the film here: https://www.intelligent-trees.com/.  Email humanitiescenter@ttu.edu for your complimentary link and password, good for viewing until September 21.

Also, please join us for our online discussion of the film on Thursday, September 17, at 7:30pm.  You may register for that event here: https://texastech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JD9hQ8OrQLC9TRDbdTBv3g

For all other Forests programming and Humanities Center events, please visit our website humanitiescenter.ttu.edu, or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ttuhumanitiescenter/), Twitter (@TTUHumCtr), and Instagram (@TTUHumCTR).
 
9/15/2020

MICHAEL T Borshuk

michael.borshuk@ttu.edu

English


