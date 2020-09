The Humanities Center at Texas Tech is happy to provide streaming access to the documentary, Intelligent Trees, as part of our year-long theme, Forests. Read about the film here: https://www.intelligent-trees.com/. Email humanitiescenter@ttu.edu for your complimentary link and password, good for viewing until September 21.





For all other Forests programming and Humanities Center events, please visit our website humanitiescenter.ttu.edu, or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ttuhumanitiescenter/), Twitter (@TTUHumCtr), and Instagram (@TTUHumCTR).

Also, please join us for our online discussion of the film on Thursday, September 17, at 7:30pm. You may register for that event here: https://texastech.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JD9hQ8OrQLC9TRDbdTBv3g