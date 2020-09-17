Compete this Service Week against Baylor and TCU to see who can collect the most rice to be donated through FreeRice! The competition will begin on Monday, September 20 and end on Thursday, September 24. To compete, participants can go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/svcwk.php and follow the instructions to ensure the rice is collected under Texas Tech's section.
If you are a student organization looking for virtual service hours, this can be an opportunity for your members to collect hours. For information on how this can be a possibility please contact loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu.
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.
Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu
