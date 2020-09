Compete this Service Week against Baylor and TCU to see who can collect the most rice to be donated through FreeRice ! The competition will begin on Monday, September 20 and end on Thursday, September 24. To compete, participants can go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/svcwk.php and follow the instructions to ensure the rice is collected under Texas Tech's section.





If you are a student organization looking for virtual service hours, this can be an opportunity for your members to collect hours. For information on how this can be a possibility please contact loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu.