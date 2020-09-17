Compete this Service Week against Baylor and TCU to see who can collect the most rice to be donated through FreeRice ! The competition will begin on Monday, September 20 and end on Thursday, September 24. To compete, participants can go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Activities/svcwk.php and follow the instructions to ensure the rice is collected under Texas Tech's section.

If you are a student organization looking for virtual service hours, this can be an opportunity for your members to collect hours. For information on how this can be a possibility please contact loni.j.crosby@ttu.edu.

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & Snapchat: @texastechsab

Posted:

9/17/2020



Originator:

Colin Owens



Email:

colin.m.owens@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization

