The Texas Techspo is a one-stop shop for information about all on-campus resources: from financial aid to student activities to academic resources to health & wellness and everything in between. This is an opportunity for students to ask questions and get the scoop on all the perks and resources available for them through TTU!

Please visit our website to upload your video and reserve your table for the optional, outdoor, in-person event. The deadline to make your reservation is September 23, 2020.

If you have any questions, please contact Transition and Engagement at studentengagement@ttu.edu or call our office at 806-742-2993.