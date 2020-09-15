On Saturday, September 19th from 8:00 am - 6:00 pm, TOSM Enterprise Systems will be performing an upgrade of Luminis Portal from version 5.2.2 to 5.4. During this window, an outage is expected for the following services:



· Raiderlink and WebRaider Portals



This upgrade introduces an updated user interface to improve accessibility. Banner Self Service and other external systems will remain available via direct links throughout the maintenance.

If you experience problems accessing Raiderlink or WebRaider outside this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.