The Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement recognizes that systemic racism, homophobia, and transphobia disproportionately impact LGBTQIA students of color – and particularly Black LGBTQIA students. The Queer/Trans Students of Color Affinity Space is one way for the Office to support our LGBTQIA students of color. This affinity space meets virtually twice a month, holding room for conversation, activities, games, and more! This week, our conversation will be focused around ways of taking community action during these times of social distancing.

We ask that individuals only participate in this affinity space if they self-identify as both BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, person of color) and as LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual). RSVP for QTSOC on TechConnect. You can also learn more about QTSOC at the Office webpage. Feel free to direct any questions to Office administrator Stephen Chao.