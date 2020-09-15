The year's El Grito Celebration will serve as the first event of Hispanic/LatinX Heritage Month, which is observed September 15th – October 15th. El Grito is the celebration of the day Mexico declared its independence from Spain. The event also honors the traditions and culture of Puerto Rico and 19 other Latin American countries.



The celebration will premiere on the Texas Tech University YouTube channel. It will also air on LISD-TV and be available on KTTZ-TV’s website. The Most Rev. Plácido Rodríguez, Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Lubbock will be the special guest.



For more information visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/diversity/elgrito.php Posted:

