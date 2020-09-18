TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study Abroad Virtual Fair

The Virtual Study Abroad Fair is still live and we welcome you to come and explore your options through some of our featured programs!


See here: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/news/2020/SABFair.php

Posted:
9/18/2020

Originator:
Adrianna Ward

Email:
Adrianna.Ward@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs


