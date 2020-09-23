2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series: Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) & SDVOSB too
Join Northwest Texas PTAC, Program Manager Rich Lyles as he provides you with a general understanding of how the VOSB & the Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business SDVOSB Program works. You’ll learn about the benefits of being certified and the eligibility criteria required for certification. We’ll discuss the formal certification through the VA as well as the self-certification option.
- When: September 23, 2020
- Time: 2:00pm-3:30pm
- Cost: FREE
- Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1
- Questions: 806-745-3973