2020 Government Contracting Webinar Series: DBE—Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Certification Pro-gram through TxDOT

Want to learn how to qualify your small business as a DBE with the Texas Department of Transportation?? Join the Northwest Texas PTAC as we present this informative webinar that begins with an overview of the program, talks about the advantages of being certified, discusses the qualifications for certification, and talks about the documentation needed to complete the application.

When: October 14, 2020

Time: 2:00pm-3:30pm

Cost: FREE

Register: https://www.nwtptac.org/events-1

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/14/2020



Location:

by Zoom



