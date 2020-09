In this online workshop, you will learn what summary is, how to write a summary, and how to use summary in larger pieces of writing in which you are incorporating sources.

Click here to register for this workshop. Posted:

9/18/2020



Originator:

Dustin Florence



Email:

Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 9/24/2020



Location:

Online through Zoom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic