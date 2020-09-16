Have you experienced disruptions in daily life with your child due to the COVID-19 Pandemic? TELL US ABOUT IT! The SIBS Lab is seeking Lubbock parents of 7th and 8th grade students for the Resilient Families Study to complete a survey on their experiences of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their child’s life as well as their own. The Resilient Families Study is a longitudinal study with the goal to better understand how families navigate stressors associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will receive up to $25 in Amazon gift cards for completing two surveys on their experiences over the fall semester. Survey 1 will take approximately 30 minutes to complete, and participants will receive compensation within two business days.

If you are interested in participating, please fill out this survey to see if you are eligible:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bf3inPIVPtqBv9P

If you have any questions, please reach out to the SIBS Lab at: sibs.lab.ttu@gmail.com