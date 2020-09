The Rosebud program is an amazing opportunity for those interested in Kappa Delta Chi. Even if you are unsure about joining KDCHI or even want to know the feel for Greek life, becoming a Rosebud is perfect for you! To join please go to the attached link! For any questions or concerns, please contact alpha.expansion@kappadeltachi.org or (325)3208121

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.

9/16/2020



Originator:

Sophie Riojas



Email:

sophie.riojas@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





