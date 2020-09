There are a few tasks the potential players must get taken care of before the tryout so please contact Jared Boyd as soon as possible.

The Lady Raiders Women's Basketball team is looking to add four more players to the roster for the upcoming season. Those who are interested in the opportunity must contact Chief of Staff, Jared Boyd at (806)368-2392 or at jared.boyd@ttu.edu.





The tryouts are being held on Sunday, September 27 at 5:00 p.m. inside the United Supermarkets Arena,