When & Where:September 22, 2020 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Engineering Key

September 30, 2020 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Urbanovsky Park @ 15th & Flint









*Look for the United Pharmacy Tent*





What to Bring: A copy of your insurance card(s) for the pharmacist to keep

A completed copy of your consent form. Copy & paste this link to print a copy:





https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zIGpifwU0tjIvHye-P83tBPjnP1rliEc/view





What to Wear: Clothing with easy access to your upper arm





Cost: Most insurance cover flu shots with no copay. Self-pay option available for $48.99 via card or check (no cash please).





Please wear a facial covering and observe social distancing!





To schedule your appointment, copy & paste the following link:





https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjrtEBM62QodP2aNAy9iCghRvfwNNNqjM90ivbXKyETMfSMw/viewform



