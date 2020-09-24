HDFS Colloquium Series- Fall 2020
Richard Slatcher, Ph.D.
Professor-Department of Psychology
University of Georgia
Social Relationships in the Time of COVID
We are living in a challenging moment, with the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affecting people and communities throughout the world. This talk will describe preliminary findings from the Love in the Time of COVID Project (https://loveinthetimeofcovid.me), and international collaboration that includes over 5,000 participants from around the globe. This project was designed to asses how relationships, in addition to social factors and individual differences, influence people's experiences during this stressful time. Although the specific aims of the current study are multifaceted, we have two broad goals. First, we seek to explore factors that may buffer or exacerbate the negative impact of social isolation on people's well-being (including good/bad communication, social support, division of household responsibilities). Second, we are also interested in examining who is most vulnerable and more resilient during these trying times. To do so, we are including measures that will examine how people's relationships, in addition to individual differences (e.g., attachment, personality, etc.), situational factors (e.g., quarantined, working from home, social isolation), and relational factors (e.g. responsiveness, self expansion) influence people's health and well-being over the course of the COVID-19 outbreak and how this can influence and at times buffer the effects of the pandemic on couples's relationships over time.
Richard B. Slatcher is the Gail M. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Psychology at the University of Georgia. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond, his Ph.D. in Social and Personality Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin, and completed an NIMH post-doctoral fellowship in health psychology at UCLA. Prior to coming to UGA, he spent 10 years on the faculty at Wayne State University in Detroit.
Understanding the effects of peoples' close relationships on their health and well-being from a social psychological perspective is the central focus of Slatcher's research and teaching. His research has two main facets: basic research on close relationship processes—particularly intimacy processes—and investigations of the links among close relationships, biological processes and physical health.
Slatcher is the recipient of the Caryl Rusbult Close Relationships Early Career Award from the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP) and the award for Outstanding Contributions to Health Psychology by an Early Career Professional from the Society for Health Psychology (APA Division 38).