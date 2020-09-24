HDFS Colloquium Series- Fall 2020





Richard Slatcher, Ph.D.

Professor-Department of Psychology

University of Georgia





Social Relationships in the Time of COVID





We are living in a challenging moment, with the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically affecting people and communities throughout the world. This talk will describe preliminary findings from the Love in the Time of COVID Project (https://loveinthetimeofcovid.me), and international collaboration that includes over 5,000 participants from around the globe. This project was designed to asses how relationships, in addition to social factors and individual differences, influence people's experiences during this stressful time. Although the specific aims of the current study are multifaceted, we have two broad goals. First, we seek to explore factors that may buffer or exacerbate the negative impact of social isolation on people's well-being (including good/bad communication, social support, division of household responsibilities). Second, we are also interested in examining who is most vulnerable and more resilient during these trying times. To do so, we are including measures that will examine how people's relationships, in addition to individual differences (e.g., attachment, personality, etc.), situational factors (e.g., quarantined, working from home, social isolation), and relational factors (e.g. responsiveness, self expansion) influence people's health and well-being over the course of the COVID-19 outbreak and how this can influence and at times buffer the effects of the pandemic on couples's relationships over time.



