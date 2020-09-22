JOIN US FOR OUR 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF TEACHING STRINGS IN LUBBOCK! WINNER OF THE 2019-2020 NATIONAL STRING PROJECT OF THE YEAR!

The TTU String Project will hold a VIRTUAL Open House on Tuesday, September 22nd at 4:30pm, 5:15pm or 6:00pm for Lubbock-area 4th and 5th grade students interested in learning a string instrument!

The TTU String Project is designed to provide opportunities for students to receive instruction on stringed instruments at a reduced price. All instructors are music and music education majors at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Instruction is offered on five string instruments: violin, viola, cello, double bass, and harp.

At the VIRTUAL Open House, students (and their families!) will have the opportunity to learn about the string instruments, hear instrument demonstrations, and find out how to become a part of our about our award-winning program! Following the VIRTUAL Open House, students and their families will then be able to participate in our DRIVE-THRU Instrument Sizing Nights and Registration for Fall 2020 classes. More information will be shared at the Virtual Open House!

The Texas Tech University String Project was established in 2001 in part with the National String Project Consortium and the American String Teachers Association. The program was initially funded by a three-year grant from the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education with matching contributions from Texas Tech. Currently, the program is funded by student fees and contributions by Texas Tech University. Our TTU site was named the American String Teachers Association 2019-2020 National String Project Consortium String Project of the Year! The TTU String Project has been an integral part of the music education community in Lubbock and we will celebrate our 20th anniversary during the 2020-2021 school year!

Instruction will be delivered REMOTELY during Fall 2020. Students will learn through pre-recorded videos, virtual online meetings in small like-instrument groups, bi-weekly check-ins, and individual lessons/tutoring.

Basic Instruction - $125.00/semester (or $75.00 for free/reduced lunch eligible youth students)

Tuition Includes

· Weekly Technique Instructional Video

· Online Group Class Instruction - Tuesdays, 4:30-5:10pm, 5:15-5:55pm, OR 6:00-6:40pm

· Biweekly Online Individual Check-Ins - Thursdays, a 15-minute appointment during your class time

· Texas Tech University String Project FACE MASK

· Handouts and Materials from class instructors

Bonus Options

This semester we will be offering bonus options that you can add to your learning experience in the TTUSP!

· BONUS OPTION A - ONE additional 30-minute private lesson to be scheduled with Instructor: +$15.00

· BONUS OPTION B - TWO additional 30-minute private lessons to be scheduled with Instructor: +$30.00

· BONUS OPTION C - Level I Musicianship Course: +$25.00

o Students will gain access to FIVE pre-recorded 10-15 minute video lessons curated by our staff on the topics of rhythm/pulse, key signatures, major/minor scale construction, dynamics/tone production, musical terminology, and more!

More information including information and demonstrations of the instruments, videos about our project and the string instruments, special performances, and events that the TTU String Project will be a part of can be found on our website (http://musicstringproject.wixsite.com/texastech ) and on our social media pages: Facebook: @TTUStringProject; Instagram: ttustringproject; and Twitter: @TxTechStrProj.

Contact Dr. Blair Williams, Director of the Texas Tech University String Project, with any questions. Email blair.williams@ttu.edu, music.stringproject@ttu.edu, or by phone at (806) 834-2992.

Remote classes for 1st year students begin Tuesday, September 29th!

We look forward to seeing you at the “TUNE-IN” Virtual Open House on

Tuesday, September 22nd!