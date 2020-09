The Student Activities Board (SAB) will show "The Rental" on Thursday and Friday (September 24th and 25th) of this week. This event is free for all students to enjoy can be accessed on our website. For more information, please contact the Student Activities Board via email at sab@ttu.edu.

This event is brought to you by Student Activities Board.

