Because table manners (or lack thereof ) matter!

Have you ever sat down to a formal meal and wondered "Why do I need all of these forks?" Perhaps you've thought, "Is this my drink or the person's sitting next to me?" If so, then our etiquette dinner will put you at ease.

This semester, the University Career Center is offering a virtual edition of our Etiquette Dinner! Our etiquette coach, Brenda Becknell, will guide you through a 4-course meal to learn the ins-and-outs of formal dining. This event is designed to be fun and interactive, but most importantly to improve your confidence level in any professional dining situation.

In order to receive the Zoom information for this event, please register and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.