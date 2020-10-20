This semester, the University Career Center is offering a virtual edition of our Etiquette Dinner! Our etiquette coach, Brenda Becknell, will guide you through a 4-course meal to learn the ins-and-outs of formal dining. This event is designed to be fun and interactive, but most importantly to improve your confidence level in any professional dining situation.



In order to receive the Zoom information for this event, please register and the information will be emailed to you prior to the start time for the event.



Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Platform: Zoom

Attire: Business Professional Dress Encouraged

*Registration Required*



Register today on Hire Red Raiders!

If you have any questions, please email Stephanie Harding or call us at (806) 742-2210.

