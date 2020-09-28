Lubbock has hiking, didn't you know! Meet us at Lubbock Lake Landmark for a guided hike. LLL is 336 aces of important state and federal land. It is a great place to watch the sunset and see the wildlife and vegetation of the shortgrass prairie of West Texas. LLL is located on the north side of town near the intersection of Clovis highway and Loop 289. The weekly activity instructor will reach out with more information regarding the activity after a reservation has been made.

https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProgramDetails?courseId=0ec77108-04b9-46f3-abb0-984b85feba0f&semesterId=b4e79c38-bfe8-4fd9-b911-dfbe7a366202 Posted:

Campbell Williams



campbell.williams@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 9/28/2020



Lubbock Lake Landmark



