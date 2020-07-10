This is a cheap (by that we mean free!) and easy way to try something new and explore the world of cycling. We invite all skill levels to join us for a mountain bike ride at Mae Simmons Park. Whether it is your first time riding a bike or you want to work specific skills, we hope you can join us on Wednesdays for a fun ride. Bike rentals are free for the event and helmets are incluided. Weekly instructors will send out more information regarding the activity once registered. Register @ https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProducts Sponsored by the Outdoor Pursuits Center.

10/5/2020



Campbell Williams



campbell.williams@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2020



Mae Simmons Park



