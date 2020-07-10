TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Guided Gravel Biking in LBK!- Free bike and helmet

This is a cheap (by that we mean free!) and easy way to try something new and explore the world of cycling. We invite all skill levels to join us for a mountain bike ride at Mae Simmons Park. Whether it is your first time riding a bike or you want to work specific skills, we hope you can join us on Wednesdays for a fun ride. Bike rentals are free for the event and helmets are incluided. Weekly instructors will send out more information regarding the activity once registered. Register @ https://register.recsports.ttu.edu/Program/GetProducts

Sponsored by the Outdoor Pursuits Center.

Posted:
10/5/2020

Originator:
Campbell Williams

Email:
campbell.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/7/2020

Location:
Mae Simmons Park

