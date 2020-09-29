Women’s & Gender Studies will host our second virtual Scholar-in-Residence (virtually) this fall 2020. This program is intended to highlight research by nationally recognized feminist scholars with an emphasis in Women's & Gender Studies.

This fall we welcome Dr. Munem, who will be in residence Fall, 2020. Multiple events are planned to meet and hear more about their research. Her public talk is scheduled for October 2nd, 12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m., via Zoom. Public events like these are free and open to the public. Registration is free and required to attend. Please RSVP: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrc-ioqz4uGNx8E6Vj0vr7bNtgAsUIRifs

To view a detailed schedule, visit the event’s website.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women’s & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335 or patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu Posted:

