The Humanities Center has launched its new monthly podcast, Humanities Now. With each episode, Humanities Now will showcase different humanities research initiatives, bringing our faculty and graduate students in conversation with an ever-growing audience on campus and beyond. Our September episode previews the Center's scholarly theme for 2020-2021, Forests. We hear from theme programmers Bruce Clarke, Sara Spurgeon, Curtis Bauer, and Christopher Witmore. We also meet the Center's Post-Doctoral Fellow in the Humanities for this year, Dr. Katie Magaña. Please have a listen to the show at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1341586/5373571, or subscribe to us on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Posted:

9/24/2020



Originator:

MICHAEL T Borshuk



Email:

michael.borshuk@ttu.edu



Department:

English





Categories

Academic

