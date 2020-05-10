Free Market Institute Public Speaker Series – Bryan Caplan – October 5

Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration

The Free Market Institute welcomes Dr. Bryan Caplan, professor of economics at George Mason University, to deliver an FMI Public Speaker Series lecture on Monday, October 5, 2020. The lecture will take place from 6:00 – 7:00 PM, in the Student Union Building – Red Raider Ballroom on the Texas Tech University campus. Advance registration, social distancing regulations, and face masks will be required to attend the event in person.

Register for In-Person Attendance: EVENT REGISTRATION

Watch Event Live Online: EVENT LIVESTREAM





About the Program

American policymakers have long been locked in a heated battle over whether, how many, and what kind of immigrants to allow to live and work in the country. Those in favor of welcoming more immigrants often cite humanitarian reasons, while those in favor of more restrictive laws argue the need to protect native citizens.

Dr. Bryan Caplan adds a new, compelling perspective to the immigration debate: He argues that opening all borders could eliminate absolute poverty worldwide and usher in a booming worldwide economy—greatly benefiting humanity.

Dr. Caplan will deliver a lecture based on research from his recently published book, Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration, where he makes the case for unrestricted immigration easy to follow and hard to deny.

About the Speaker

Bryan Caplan is a professor of economics at George Mason University and a New York Times Bestselling author. He is the author of The Myth of the Rational Voter (named "the best political book of the year" by the New York Times), Selfish Reasons to Have More Kids, The Case Against Education, and Open Borders: The Science and Ethics of Immigration (co-authored with Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal's Zach Weinersmith). His latest project, Poverty: Who To Blame, is now well underway.

Dr. Caplan writes for EconLog, the blog for The Library of Economics and Liberty. In addition to The New York Times, he has published numerous op-eds and articles for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, TIME, Newsweek, The Atlantic, The American Economic Review, The Economic Journal, The Journal of Law and Economics, and The Intelligence. He has also appeared on ABC, BBC, Fox News, MSNBC, and C-SPAN.

As an openly nerdy man who loves role-playing games and graphic novels, Dr. Caplan lives in Oakton, Virginia, with his wife and four kids.





*This program is free and open to all members of the Texas Tech University community and the general public. Social distancing and face masks will be required to attend in person. *



For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.