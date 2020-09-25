When & Where: September 30, 2020 (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Urbanovsky Park @ 15th & Flint
*Look for the United Pharmacy Tent*
What to Bring: A copy of your insurance card(s) for the pharmacist to keep
A completed copy of your consent form. Copy & paste this link to print a copy:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zIGpifwU0tjIvHye-P83tBPjnP1rliEc/view
What to Wear: Clothing with easy access to your upper arm
Cost: Most insurance cover flu shots with no copay. Self-pay option available for $48.99 via card or check (no cash please).
Please wear a facial covering and observe social distancing!
To schedule your appointment, copy & paste the following link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjrtEBM62QodP2aNAy9iCghRvfwNNNqjM90ivbXKyETMfSMw/viewform