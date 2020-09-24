|
Do you do service learning or experiential learning in your classroom? Consider officially designating your service learning course with the "S" Designation. Applications for classes offered Spring and Summer 2021 semesters are due Thursday, October 1st. For more information, email servicelearning@ttu.edu or visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/servicelearning/S_Designation.php.
|Posted:
9/24/2020
Originator:
Britton Gregg
Email:
Britton.Gregg@ttu.edu
Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr
