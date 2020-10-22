Zoom information: https://zoom.us/j/98848326353

Early childhood is a critical stage of human development, and a substantial body of research indicates that a childcare environment may enrich all domains of early childhood development. Since the majority of US preschoolers spend a large portion of their daily lives in childcare facilities, indoor and outdoor spaces should be designed to establish innovative learning environments to afford optimal child development. A mixed methods approach was utilized to gather data including 1) focus group, 2) interviews, 3) observations, 4) surveys and 5) site analysis. A total of over 800 subjects participated. The data gathered was analyzed and coded to reflect six sensory categories: sight, touch, hearing, taste, smell, and motion (includes proprioception and vestibular senses). Each of these themes were further evaluated according to child developmental domains, best practice design indicators, and the elements and principles of design. The research showed that all children benefited from the integration of the inclusive design principles. Our multidisciplinary team is working to redefine indoor and outdoor learning spaces to promote child development for children of all abilities.

Dr. Kristi Gaines is an associate professor of design and associate dean of the Graduate School. Through research that investigates ways built environments can accommodate diverse populations through design, Dr. Gaines has achieved national recognition as a leader in designing learning environments and other spaces for individuals with sensory sensitivities and developmental disorders. She is also co-founder of the Texas Tech University Coalition for Natural Learning. Dr. Gaines’ book, Designing for Autism Spectrum Disorders is recognized throughout the design community and received awards from the four leading organizations for interior design. With more than two decades of professional interior design and teaching experience, she has served in national leadership roles in industry organizations. She has been recognized with awards for teaching, research and service and is an inaugural graduate of the President’s Leadership Institute at Texas Tech University and 2020 recipient of the Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Research Award. Published in numerous academic journals, Dr. Gaines’ research investigates the impact of learning environments in the United States, United Kingdom and Malawi, Africa. A current project combines neuroscience and augmented reality visualization utilizing fMRI technology. She has also teamed up with researchers to develop functional clothing for children with sensory integrative challenges.