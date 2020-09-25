After evaluating our service for the first month of class, we’re making changes to the on-campus bus routes for improved service and better route times to the commuter lots. Bus service will return to normal operating hours and service to the core of campus on Monday 9/28. You can check out our social media for the updated bus routes map @ttuparking.

Bus service will begin at 7:30 a.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. There are two routes, Red Raider and Double T, that both have stops in Commuter West and Commuter North.





Thank you for a great first month and please continue to wear your masks and practice social distancing when using campus transportation. Let's all keep supporting Texas Tech's commitment to creating a safe campus environment.









