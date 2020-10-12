Parent and Family Relations, a University department, seeks a Student Assistant for a part-time position beginning in Fall 2020. The position will be for 15-20 hours per week.

Office Duties:

· Translation of brochures, website text, and other communications into Spanish

· Assisting with designing marketing materials, including fliers, brochures, and social media posts

· Data entry, answering phones, and general office duties

· Must be able to work quickly and accurately with a strong attention to detail.

· Excellent face-to-face and telephone customer service and computer/typing skills are crucial.

Department representation duties:

· Setting up for and providing assistance at parent and family information tables and interacting with parents and family members of prospective students at various functions/receptions, either in-person or virtually, including Red Raider Orientation for Parents and Family Members, Family Days, Admissions events, and Sibling Saturday.

· This position involves a high level of contact with people, requires basic knowledge of Texas Tech University and strong communication skills.

Preferred qualifications: fluency in Spanish is strongly preferred; experience in student activities, student organizations, and/or campus life is preferred.

Work hours are mostly Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., with some evenings and weekends required. This is a year-round position – Student Assistants in this department also work during the summer terms.

Qualifications:

· Must be a currently enrolled Texas Tech undergraduate student

· Must have completed at least one full semester of coursework at Texas Tech

· 2.75 institutional GPA

Questions regarding this position should be directed to parent@ttu.edu. Applications must be submitted online using this link (have your resume and references ready when applying – must be in Word or PDF format): https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/start/441536

Applications must be submitted on or before October 16, 2020

NOTES:

EACH APPLICANT IS REQUIRED TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION, RESUME WITH THREE REFERENCES, AND FALL 2020 COURSE SCHEDULE. INCOMPLETE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

Candidates being offered a position will need to have a successful background check conducted prior to official employment beginning.

Anticipated employment dates: start date of October 12, 2020

Expected Work Hours = average of 15-19 hours per week

Rate of Pay = $7.50 per hour