Dr. Carol Johnston from East Carolina University will be sharing her most recent research on coparenting during this pandemic.

Zoom Information: https://zoom.us/j/92848974058?pwd=QWJrNmNuRnJPZEpqLzVtTnBaUGFNUT09

Meeting ID: 928 4897 4058 Passcode: 462330 This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/8/2020



Originator:

Madeleine Wardlow



Email:

madeleine.wardlow@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 10/8/2020



Location:

Zoom Meeting



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization