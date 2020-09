Please help your MailTech mail person by alerting the MailTech office of a large mailing or box that may require special arrangements for pick up. If you have a large batch of mail that would fill a mail tub (16"x11"x11") or a large box or a number of boxes for which the courier would need a dolly or help in picking up, please contact our office: 742 2286 or mailtech@ttu.edu.



Our thanks!