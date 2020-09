With restaurant renovations under way, Skyviews will take the opportunity to run out of the Sam's Place Kiosk in the Human Sciences for Fall 2020. This means the kiosk will now offer a rotating weekly menu, with grab-and-go options prepared by RHIM students. This is a perfect opportunity to grab a delicious, healthy option while on the go on campus! Beverages and snack will be offered as well, so be sure to stop by.

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/

9/28/2020



Jessica Vice



jessica.vice@ttu.edu



Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





