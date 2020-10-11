

All full-time professors of practice, full-time instructors, tenure-track faculty, and tenured faculty are eligible for the teaching development scholarships. At least one scholarship will be earmarked for a non-Teaching Academy member. You can be awarded up to $1,500 to attend a conference. You will need to specify your expenses when completing the online scholarship application.To learn more about the application process and how this is affected by COVID, please visit the Teaching Academy website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Teaching_Academy/Teaching_Awards/schovanecscholarships.php

