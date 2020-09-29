The Title IX office is currently looking to hire two graduate student positions for this academic year.

but pays $15/hourly. The students hired for this position will work with students from the institution who are navigating the Title IX process. They will work under our Case Manager, Meredith Holden. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a challenging field, be exposed to current events/changing legislation, have a chance to serve as a peer educator/mentor/coach, and gain transferable skills that will be invaluable after graduation.

This position does not include a tuition waiver/assistance,





Here is a link to more information about the position and the application: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/titleix/contactus/CCjobposting.pdf



