TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Pride Week Poetry Slam

Registration and more information can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/lgbtqia/poetryslam2020.php

The Slam will consist of rounds of competition, preliminary and finals, that will take place on October 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Posted:
10/1/2020

Originator:
Matt Hernandez

Email:
matthew.r.hernandez@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories