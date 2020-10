It's like regular kayaking, but better. Learning skills necessary to navigate rushing water, our leaders will teach you everything you need to know in a safe and controlled environment. These classes take place in the TTU rec indoor aquatics center. Meet at the Outdoor Pursuits Center and we will walk over together. Weekly instructors will send out more information upon registration Sponsored by the Outdoor Pursuits Center.

Posted:

10/12/2020



Originator:

Campbell Williams



Email:

campbell.williams@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:15 PM - 8:15 PM

Event Date: 10/15/2020



Location:

TTU Indoor Aquatics Rec Center



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Athletics

Rec Sports Programming