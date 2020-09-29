The TTU IT Division will perform scheduled maintenance on TTU SharePoint Services, sharepoint.ttu.edu, on Friday, October 2, 2020, 3:00 AM - 7:00 AM (CDT). During this period, TTU SharePoint Services will not be available. This maintenance will not change the user experience. In addition, this maintenance will not have any impact on Microsoft SharePoint Online.

Should you experience any issues with TTU SharePoint Services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Thank you for your partnership as we work together to protect and enhance institutional data and information resources.